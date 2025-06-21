 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Scottie Scheffler 2025 Travelers Championship
Scottie Scheffler tumbles down Travelers Championship leaderboard Saturday with opening triple bogey
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi Thompson has top, shank to start windy third round at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with triple bogey
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
Ogwumike has 25 points and 12 rebounds, Diggins scores 24 to help Storm beat Aces 90-83

Top Clips

nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_imsa_mpcesses120_250621.jpg
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Another 59 on Korn Ferry Tour! Myles Creighton chips in to break 60

  
Published June 21, 2025 04:34 PM

Another Korn Ferry Tour round, another sub-60 score.

This time it was Myles Creighton, who fired an 11-under 59 in Saturday’s third round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open. Creighton’s performance, which was capped by a chip-in birdie, comes just two days after Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot 59 in Thursday’s first round at Crestview Country Club.

Unlike Dumont de Chassart’s 59, Creighton achieved his score without preferred lies in effect.

There have now been 15 scores of 59 or better in KFT history, seven of which have come in the past three seasons. It’s also the second time that there have been two sub-60 scores in the same tournament, following the 2024 Astara Golf Championship, where Cristobal del Solar carded a record 57 in the opening round before Aldrich Potgieter followed with a 59 the next day.

Creighton parred the par-4 first hole before rattling off four straight birdies. He bogeyed the par-4 eighth but sandwiched that with birdies at Nos. 7 and 9 to notch a front-nine 30. His inward 29 included four straight birdies as well, at Nos. 13-16, before his final-hole heroics at the par-4 18th.

Creighton’s 59 pushed him to 15 under for the tournament. He led by a shot when he finished his round, though the lead groups were just making the turn. Pierceson Coody eagled the par-4 11th to jump Creighton and move to 16 under.

The 29-year-old Creighton, a Canadian who turned pro out of Radford in 2018, entered the week No. 74 in KFT points. This is his second season on the KFT after he finished second in points during the 2023 PGA Tour Latinoamerica campaign. His previous low round in PGA Tour-sanctioned competition was 62.