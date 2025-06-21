Another 59 on Korn Ferry Tour! Myles Creighton chips in to break 60

Another Korn Ferry Tour round, another sub-60 score.

This time it was Myles Creighton, who fired an 11-under 59 in Saturday’s third round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open. Creighton’s performance, which was capped by a chip-in birdie, comes just two days after Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot 59 in Thursday’s first round at Crestview Country Club.

Unlike Dumont de Chassart’s 59, Creighton achieved his score without preferred lies in effect.

There have now been 15 scores of 59 or better in KFT history, seven of which have come in the past three seasons. It’s also the second time that there have been two sub-60 scores in the same tournament, following the 2024 Astara Golf Championship, where Cristobal del Solar carded a record 57 in the opening round before Aldrich Potgieter followed with a 59 the next day.

Creighton parred the par-4 first hole before rattling off four straight birdies. He bogeyed the par-4 eighth but sandwiched that with birdies at Nos. 7 and 9 to notch a front-nine 30. His inward 29 included four straight birdies as well, at Nos. 13-16, before his final-hole heroics at the par-4 18th.

CHIP-IN FOR 59!!!



Myles Creighton with a shot of the year contender. pic.twitter.com/YinId2YQNC — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 21, 2025

Creighton’s 59 pushed him to 15 under for the tournament. He led by a shot when he finished his round, though the lead groups were just making the turn. Pierceson Coody eagled the par-4 11th to jump Creighton and move to 16 under.

The 29-year-old Creighton, a Canadian who turned pro out of Radford in 2018, entered the week No. 74 in KFT points. This is his second season on the KFT after he finished second in points during the 2023 PGA Tour Latinoamerica campaign. His previous low round in PGA Tour-sanctioned competition was 62.