Doug Ghim’s Shriners runner-up moves him within striking distance of Next 10

Doug Ghim didn’t win the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday at TPC Summerlin, but he did notch the best finish of his PGA Tour career.

The 28-year-old Ghim, a former standout amateur who starred alongside Scottie Scheffler at the University of Texas, had made 140 starts with three top-10s over five seasons on the PGA Tour entering this week. He then shot 64-65 on the weekend on his home course – he moved to Las Vegas shortly after turning pro – and finished runner-up and just a shot back of winner J.T. Poston.

“I did everything I could obviously,” said Ghim, who carded an eagle and 11 birdies over the second half of the tournament, including a closing birdie on Sunday after he stuck his approach to 6 feet and gave himself a chance of getting into a playoff before Poston two-putted for a winning par at the last. “Haven’t had the best history so far in final rounds and final groups, so it’s definitely going to be a little badge on my chest, I guess, in a sense that the next time I get in position, I’ll have that in my memory bank of knowing I’ve done it before.

“At the end of the day, you’re trying to beat the leader in the final round, and I did that. Just came up one short. Yeah, proud of the effort.”

Another silver lining for Ghim is that he locks up his card for a sixth straight season, jumping 23 spots to No. 70 in the FedExCup standings. He is now knocking on the door of the Aon Next 10, which upon completion of the remaining four fall tournaments will come with spots in two early signature events next year.

CURRENT NEXT 10

51. Mackenzie Hughes, 1,242.8

52. Harris English, 1,152.3

53. Seamus Power, 1,109.4

54. Patrick Rodgers, 1,103.6

55. Maverick McNealy, 1,091.7

56. Tom Kim, 1,078.9

57. Justin Rose, 1,020.8

58. Nick Taylor, 1,019.6

59. Jake Knapp, 983.9

60. Kevin Yu, 969.1

Lucas Glover is less than a point back of Yu, and he’s followed by Ben Griffin, Min Woo Lee and Erik van Rooyen in the standings.

The other big points race, of course, is to keep one’s card. The 125 in points at the end of the fall will remain fully exempt. Joe Highsmith, a rookie out of Pepperdine, tied for 16th at the Shriners to move up eight spots and sit firmly on the bubble.

CURRENT TOP 125 BUBBLE PICTURE

120. Vincent Whaley, 383.1

121. Henrik Norlander, 368.4

122. Hayden Springer, 363.1

123. S.H. Kim, 357.9

124. Matt Wallace, 354.336

125. Joe Highsmith, 351. 9

126. Kevin Tway, 350.9

127. Alejandro Tosti, 348.5

128. Daniel Berger, 346.1

129. Joel Dahmen, 341.6

130. Pierceson Coody, 329.7