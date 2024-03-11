 Skip navigation
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The real Players challenge: Avoid getting 'Sawgrassed'
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
NFL free agency: Instant fantasy reaction
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2 of The Players

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Epson Tour caddie dies after collapsing during practice round

  
Published March 11, 2024 06:01 PM
Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 04: Yana Wilson of the United States celebrates a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on June 4, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

An Epson Tour caddie died last week after collapsing during a practice round for the tour’s season opener.

Rick Evans, who was looping for 17-year-old amateur Yana Wilson, suffered the medical incident on Tuesday at the Country Club of Winter Haven, site of the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic. According to Golfweek, Wilson learned two days later that Evans had died.

Evans, nicknamed “Goose,” was a longtime caddie at Liberty National in New Jersey and first caddied for Wilson during last summer’s Mizuho Americas Open. Wilson won the AJGA portion of that event.

“I have never met a cadd[ie] better than you,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “Your ability to guide and encourage was unmatched. Thank you for always sharing your expertise and wisdom with me on and off the golf course. You were truly one of the best people I have ever met, and I’m so grateful to have known and learned from such an incredible person.

“Some of your last words were that you were doing one of your favorite things: watching me play golf. I hope you keep watching me from above and I will do my best to make you proud.”

Wilson, an Oregon signee and reigning AJGA player of the year who won a Cactus Tour event last month, made three eagles in one round on Saturday and entered Sunday’s final round just two shots off the lead. However, Wilson withdrew before the last round, citing illness. Per Golfweek, Wilson was dizzy while warming up on the range and decided she couldn’t play on.