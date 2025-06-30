 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stephen Vogt
Guardians look to rebound before All-Star break after one of worst offensive months in team history
PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski, Chase Burns part of an influx of talented young pitchers in the NL Central

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250630.jpg
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds
nbc_dps_acebaileydiscussion_250630.jpg
‘Damage feels like it’s done’ with Bailey in Utah

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Stephen Vogt
Guardians look to rebound before All-Star break after one of worst offensive months in team history
PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes, Jacob Misiorowski, Chase Burns part of an influx of talented young pitchers in the NL Central

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mlbwins_250630.jpg
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250630.jpg
Collier is only bet to win WNBA MVP despite odds
nbc_dps_acebaileydiscussion_250630.jpg
‘Damage feels like it’s done’ with Bailey in Utah

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Medvedev loses at Wimbledon in another first-round Grand Slam exit

  
Published June 30, 2025 12:13 PM

Ninth-seeded Daniil Medvedev is out of another Grand Slam in the first round after losing to 64th-ranked Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at Wimbledon on Monday.

The 6-foot-6 Russian, a semifinalist at the All England Club the last two years, had also exited the French Open in the first round. And that followed a second-round loss at the Australian Open.

The last time Medvedev lost consecutive Grand Slam first-round matches was in 2017 — at Melbourne Park in his major tournament debut, followed by Roland-Garros.

Medvedev lost in five sets to Cameron Norrie in Paris this year. In 2023, the Russian was seeded No. 2 at Roland-Garros and lost in the first round to Thiago Seyboth Wild, a qualifier who was ranked 172nd at the time.