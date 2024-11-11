FedExCup Fall update: Joe Highsmith moves off 125 bubble; Nico Echavarria on cusp of Aon Next 10

Joe Highsmith didn’t win the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday in Los Cabos, Mexico, but the 24-year-old rookie did all but lock up his PGA Tour card for next season.

Highsmith, who entered the week No. 126 in FedExCup points, finished solo fifth to jump to No. 112 in the standings with just two tournaments remaining. He’s over 94 points ahead of the new No. 126, Dylan Wu, who had a nice week at El Cardinal as well, tying for 14th to climb eight spots.

Here is a look at where things stand around the top-125 bubble:

120. Alex Smalley, 410.42

121. Joel Dahmen, 406.6

122. Henrik Norlander, 391

123. Vince Whaley, 388.98

124. Daniel Berger, 388.09

125. Hayden Springer, 372.15

---

126. Dylan Wu, 367.71

127. S.H. Kim, 366.67

128. Wes Bryan, 358.97

129. Kevin Tway, 356.48

130. Matt Wallace, 354.34

The top 125 players after the RSM Classic in two weeks earn fully exempt membership on the PGA Tour in 2025.

The other race going on this fall is the Aon Next 10, which post RSM will come with spots in two early signature events next year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. Austin Eckroat, who was already into all the signature events for next year, took the title in Cabo, so no one made any massive jumps in fall points. Justin Lower and Carson Young, who both tied for second, rose 21 spots and 27 spots, respectively, to No. 74 and No. 86, but even Lower is nearly 200 points back of No. 60 Kevin Yu, who would earn the final spot in the Next 10 if the season ended today.

No players moved into that Nos 51-60 range, though last week’s champ, Nico Echavarria, used a T-6 to move to No. 61, less than 12 points behind Yu.

Here’s the updated Aon Next 10:

51. Mac Hughes, 1,242.766

52. Harris English, 1,204.28

53. Mav McNealy, 1,175.04

54. Seamus Power, 1,166.76

55. Patrick Rodgers, 1,140.29

56. Tom Kim, 1,078.86

57. Nick Taylor, 1,041.26

58. Ben Griffin, 1,037.52

59. Justin Rose, 1,020.78

60. Kevin Yu, 1,017.05

English, Kim and Rose are not entered in next week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Wallace is the only player ranked among Nos. 118-135 not playing Bermuda.