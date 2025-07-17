Nneka Ogwumike moves into sixth place on WNBA’s all-time scoring list as Storm beat Valkyries 67-58

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
AUTO: MAR 04 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
NASCAR issues forceful response to court over 23XI, Front Row request to reclaim charter status
Kalen DeBoer
Kalen DeBoer is looking to escape Nick Saban’s shadow and lead Tide back to playoffs in 2nd season

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tour21ep2_250716.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 2
nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
nbc_dlb_nflpaunion_250716.jpg
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
AUTO: MAR 04 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
NASCAR issues forceful response to court over 23XI, Front Row request to reclaim charter status
Kalen DeBoer
Kalen DeBoer is looking to escape Nick Saban’s shadow and lead Tide back to playoffs in 2nd season

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tour21ep2_250716.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 2
nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
nbc_dlb_nflpaunion_250716.jpg
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Nneka Ogwumike moves into sixth place on WNBA’s all-time scoring list as Storm beat Valkyries 67-58

  
Published July 16, 2025 08:20 PM

SEATTLE — Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points to move into sixth place on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list and the Seattle Storm beat the Golden State Valkyries 67-58 on Wednesday.

Ogwumike passed Candice Dupree (6,895 points) by one point and is now behind Tamika Catchings, who scored 7,380 in her career.

The Storm (14-9) went to Ogwumike quite often down the stretch. She had 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a pivotal layup with 2:09 remaining and a pair of free throws at the 1:18 mark to put Seattle up 61-54.

Erica Wheeler had a strong third quarter, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers early and following with a running layup at the 7:41 mark to put the Storm up 39-33.

With 2:32 to go in the third, Wheeler converted a three-point play to give Seattle a 45-37 lead. The Valkyries (10-12) made it 56-54 with just 4:48 to go in regulation on a layup from Veronica Burton.

Ogwumike’s late efforts were enough to stymie the late Golden State push.

Wheeler had 15 points. Skylar Diggins scored 10 and Lexie Brown scored seven off the bench.

Cecilia Zandalasini had 12 points and Janelle Salaun scored 10 for the Valkyries.

Up next

The Storm host the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.

The Valkyries host the Dallas Wings on July 25.