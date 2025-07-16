 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
Oakmont bans former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark for damaging locker, according to report
Thumbnail
What is The Open Championship playoff format in men’s golf?

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bmspringcreek_250715.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Spring Creek biggest moments
nbc_roto_kylestowersv2_250715.jpg
Stowers ‘found his groove’ before All-Star Break
nbc_roto_raleigh_250715.jpg
What to expect from Raleigh post All-Star break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
Oakmont bans former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark for damaging locker, according to report
Thumbnail
What is The Open Championship playoff format in men’s golf?

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bmspringcreek_250715.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Spring Creek biggest moments
nbc_roto_kylestowersv2_250715.jpg
Stowers ‘found his groove’ before All-Star Break
nbc_roto_raleigh_250715.jpg
What to expect from Raleigh post All-Star break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monday qualifier for 2026 Open won’t be ‘gimmicky,’ R&A CEO assures

  
Published July 16, 2025 08:37 AM
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
July 14, 2025 12:32 PM
Paul McGinley gives a tour of some of the most notable golf courses in Ireland and Northern Ireland, where many have flocked to in recent years.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – With next year’s Open Championship to feature an on-site Monday qualifier for the first time in decades, R&A CEO Mark Darbon pushed back against the suggestion that the move could be viewed as “gimmicky.”

Earlier this month, the organization announced that next year it will host a one-day, 18-hole qualifier at Royal Birkdale for as many as 12 competitors on the Monday of tournament week.

The event, which the R&A is billing as a “winner-take-all Last-Chance Qualifier,” is part of the organization’s effort to grow spectator interest in the tournament outside of the competition days.

Few details have been released surrounding the event, including how the field will be made up, leading to speculation that it could be filled by popular but undeserving players.

“It will absolutely be true to our broad principles around exemptions and qualifications for The Open,” Darbon said. “Everyone who hits their first tee shot here has earned the right to be here, so it will not be staged – or, to use your term, in a gimmicky fashion. It will be robust in its approach.”

The Open has a variety of avenues for players to gain entry into the year’s final major, from the Official World Golf Ranking to Final Qualifying (on July 1, there were four sites with five available spots each) to an Open Qualifying Series that highlights events on various tours throughout the year.