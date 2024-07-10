 Skip navigation
Following dog bite and missed cuts, Nelly Korda returns at Evian Championship

  
Published July 10, 2024 09:45 AM

The last time we saw Nelly Korda she was fighting a two-way miss at Sahalee en route to her third straight missed cut, second in a major, at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Korda’s week in Washington state then got worse as she was bitten by a dog at a coffee shop in Seattle.

Now a couple weeks later, Korda is back in action at this week’s Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth of five women’s majors this year.

Korda was reticent to reveal many details about the bite, other than it occurred on her thigh and that it was “getting better.” She did note that she took a week off following KMPG before getting back to work on her swing with instructor Jamie Mulligan.

“Didn’t even look at my clubs after KPMG,” Korda said Wednesday in France. “Was just healing. Then been practicing. Was lucky that Jamie came in, my coach came in for two days with me to practice with me. Practiced the past week and tried to get ready for this event. … I feel like I just got loose. I had a two-way miss and that was pretty difficult at Sahalee. Wasn’t really dialed at all. Just tried to get the swing dialed and give myself one key to work on.”

Korda might be slumping, but she isn’t too far removed from a dominant stretch that saw her win six of seven starts, capped by her most recent win at the Mizuho Americas Open in mid-May.

“I think I’ve gone through every emotion possible, and it’s just July, on the golf course,” Korda said. “You know, I love this game. I love the bad, I love the good. The bad makes you appreciate the good and that’s just how it is. It’s sports. If you care so deeply about it, you’re just going to go through the wave of the roller coaster.”