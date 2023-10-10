 Skip navigation
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Why now for Lexi? When’s next for Tiger?

  
Published October 10, 2023 06:07 PM

Lexi Thompson will become the seventh female to compete on the PGA Tour when she tees it up at this week’s Shriners Children’s Open.

But why now for Lexi? In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the two senior writers discuss why Thompson, in the midst of her toughest LPGA season, will tee it up against the men, and if they think she’ll make the cut.

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner also weigh in on the U.S. Ryder Cup team fallout, when we might see Tiger Woods compete again, based on his recent sighting, and if the Tour-PIF framework agreement will ever become definitive. Listen to the podcast above or checkout the video below: