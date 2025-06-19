 Skip navigation
Tulsa announces it will reinstate men’s golf nine years after program disbanded

  
Published June 19, 2025 11:26 AM

Tulsa is bringing back men’s golf.

The news, which was announced earlier this week, comes nine years after the Golden Hurricanes’ men’s golf team was disbanded. The plan is to begin competing at the Division-I level and as the 12th member of the American Athletic Conference in fall 2026.

A search for a head coach is underway, Tulsa’s athletics director Justin Moore said.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring men’s golf back to the University of Tulsa in a city and region recognized for its passion for the game and home to some of the nation’s best golf courses,” Moore said. “The generosity of our donors, including several alumni who first established the legacy of Tulsa men’s golf, has allowed us to bring the program back and compete immediately for championships.”

That generosity is spearheaded by Tulsa alumni Bob and Sharon Prince. Bob Prince played golf at Tulsa, where he also earned his M.B.A. in 1985.

“Sharon and I are thrilled to help establish an endowment for men’s and women’s golf at TU,” Bob Prince said. “Given the rich tradition of golf at TU and the support of the community, wouldn’t it be great to have women’s and men’s golf take the NCAA title in the same year?”

Tulsa still maintains a 2,500-square-foot indoor practice facility that features four hitting bays, practice green and team lounge area, which is all currently used by the women’s team. Tulsa’s portfolio of home courses includes Southern Hills, Tulsa Country Club, The Patriot Golf Club, Cedar Ridge, The Oaks Country Club and Golf Club of Oklahoma.