MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and featured groups
PGA: Travelers Championship - First Round
Cameron Young fires 65 at Travelers after dad replaces sick caddie
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - First Round
Wyndham Clark confirms that he damaged lockers at Oakmont: ‘I made a mistake’

Top Clips

nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
nbc_roto_alvarez_250619.jpg
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Charlie Woods wins playoff to qualify for second straight U.S. Junior Amateur

  
Published June 19, 2025 03:35 PM

Charlie Woods is headed to another USGA championship.

Woods, 16, qualified for his second straight U.S. Junior Amateur on Thursday, winning a 3-for-1 playoff at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida, for the last of five qualifying spots.

Woods shot 1-under 71, closing in bogey-birdie-bogey, along with Oscar Crowe and Matthew Marigliano before winning the playoff. Medalist Arth Sinha also qualified, as did Lucas Gimenez, Sohan Patel and Wylie Inman.

The U.S. Junior will be contested July 21-26 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

Last year, Woods medaled in his U.S. Junior qualifier before shooting 22-over 162 at Oakland Hills to tie for 240th in the 264-player field and miss the match-play cut in his USGA debut.

Woods, a rising junior at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, has skyrocketed in the AJGA rankings. He’s No. 17, fourth in the Class of 2027, boosted greatly by his first AJGA invitational victory last month at the Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong Resort’s Black Course.

He’s also tied for 10th in the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup standings. The six boys on the team, which will compete in the days prior to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, will consist of the U.S. Junior winner, the Junior PGA winner and runner-up, the top two players in points and a captain’s pick.

As of June 15, Woods could began officially communicating with college coaches. He’s expected to have plenty of interest from Power-4 schools.