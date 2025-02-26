‘Good divot, though': Kevin Kisner hits first shank in TGL history

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Kevin Kisner’s funniest home videos continued at the SoFi Center on Tuesday night.

While Kisner’s Jupiter Links squad fell to The Bay Golf Club, 6-3, to put the team on the cusp of being eliminated from TGL playoff contention, the match will perhaps be remembered for Kisner’s less-than-ideal tee shot at the par-3 fifth hole.

“You mean the hole we won?” Kisner responded.

Yes, Jupiter Links did win that hole, but off the tee at the 177-yard hole, Kisner caught a lot of hosel.

“Shank!” Kisner shouted after making contact, his teammates, Max Homa and Tom Kim, audibly cackling in the background.

“It was a good divot, though,” Kisner added.

Kiz shanks, Jup still wins hole. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/8R2REKB4iF — TGL (@TGL) February 26, 2025

But after Homa hit a spinny pitch from about 45 yards to 5 feet, Wyndham Clark chipped through the green en route to a Bay bogey. Kim then sealed the point to tie the match at 1-1.

“It’s all about angles in golf, and mine got a little too close angled to the hosel on that one,” explained Kisner, who skulled a bunker shot off the flagstick in his TGL debut among several other sketchy strikes. “But I was telling them that I stood over it, and it’s so weird because you don’t hit shots forever and then you get in these weird rhythms, and I was like, man, this doesn’t feel right, oh, I’m good, hiyaah, and then I was, man, I wonder where that is going to end up. Then Max has this beautiful angle 45-yard shot he’s just been dreaming about hitting and they have a 12-foot pitch, and I’m like, damn, we’ve got another loser, and it’s the only hole we won early on.”

Added Homa: “You always pick up your teammates. Kis is one of my best buddies. I was never going to let him down. He gave me a number I could spin, which was very nice, no hill in my way.

“… It’s just a lot of walking. I got a half a jog in there.”