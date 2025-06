Travelers Championship 2025: First-round tee times, pairings Thursday at TPC River Highlands

The PGA Tour’s eighth and final signature event begins Thursday with the Travelers Championship.

World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler will play alongside U.S. Open champ J.J. Spaun at 1:45 p.m. EDT. Golf Channel coverage begins at 3 p.m.

Here’s a look at full first-round tee times and pairings at TPC River Highlands.

Travelers Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings Friday at TPC River Highlands Second-round tee times and pairings in the Travelers Championship, including Rory McIlroy and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley together.