Site of this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event badly damaged after overnight storm

A severe storm that produced triple-digit wind gusts and caused significant damage to the Wichita, Kansas, area overnight Monday didn’t spare the host of this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event.

Crestview Country Club, located just east of downtown Wichita, sustained downed trees and flooding while several grandstands and other tournament structures were also damaged. A wind gust of 101 mph was recorded at nearby Eisenhower International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Due to extensive storm damage throughout Wichita, the golf course and practice facilities at Crestview Country Club have been closed for the remainder of the day.



The agronomy team is working tirelessly to repair damages and prepare the grounds for the tournament competition.… pic.twitter.com/uk0RsPDr30 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 17, 2025

The course and practice area were closed on Tuesday as maintenance staff worked to clear debris. Tournament officials hoped to reopen the grounds on Wednesday, though severe weather is expected again beginning Tuesday night.

“Due to extensive storm damage throughout Wichita, the golf course and practice facilities at Crestview Country Club have been closed for the remainder of the day,” the Korn Ferry Tour said in a statement. “The agronomy team is working tirelessly to repair damages and prepare the grounds for the tournament competition. The golf course grounds are planning to reopen tomorrow morning.”

Unfortunate situation at the @KornFerryTour I’m hearing the course is in really really bad shape after a bad storm ripped thru early this morning. Trees down everywhere. Terrible situation for everyone. pic.twitter.com/pN5VowKey5 — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) June 17, 2025

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open is scheduled to start on Thursday.