Hats on for Patrick Cantlay at Presidents Cup – and Jim Furyk has jokes

  
Published September 24, 2024 05:46 PM

There will be not hat controversies at Royal Montreal – at least not involving Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay went sans headwear during last year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, a decision that sparked numerous rumors and reports – and loads of heckles from the pro-European crowd – though Cantlay and his teammates denied the fashion choice was a form of protest.

“It just doesn’t fit, it’s as simple as that,” said Cantlay, who also didn’t don a hat at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

This week is a different story, as Cantlay, at least so far in practice, has been wearing a team-issued cap. The subject didn’t come up in Cantlay’s media scrum on Tuesday, though U.S. captain Jim Furyk was asked about it and answered with some levity.

“We finally had one that had that odd of a shape that it would actually fit on there,” Furyk said. “I think a lot of it’s our vendors. He wore a hat two years ago in Charlotte. We had the same vendors on the PGA Tour, and he seems to be comfortable. If my guys are comfortable in hats, they can wear hats. If they’re not comfortable in hats, it doesn’t matter.

“It doesn’t work out too well for me, I’ll just say. My head will turn purple after a day, but I want them comfortable. I think we would both say that the clothing this year, my guys love it.”