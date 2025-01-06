 Skip navigation
Hideki Matsuyama’s PGA Tour record could be safe for a while due to potential Kapalua tweak

  
Published January 5, 2025 08:54 PM

Hideki Matsuyama won The Sentry on Sunday by shooting 35 under around Kapalua’s Plantation Course, breaking a PGA Tour record in the process.

Matsuyama bested by a shot Cameron Smith’s previous 72-hole record score in relation to par, which Smith set at the 2022 edition at Kapalua. Of the eight scores of 30 under or better in Tour history (since 1983 at least), seven of them have been recorded at Kapalua, including Collin Morikawa’s 32 under in a runner-up performance on Sunday.

Matsuyama’s record might be safe for a while, too.

Golf Channel’s Mark Rolfing reported Sunday that while “it’s not a done deal yet,” there have been “a number of discussions” about changing the Plantation Course from a par 73 to a par 72, specifically turning the 520-yard, par-5 fifth hole into a par-4.

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
30-under club: Hideki Matsuyama and the lowest 72-hole scores in relation to par in PGA Tour history
Here is a look at the lowest 72-hole scores in relation to par in PGA Tour history (since 1983), including Hideki Matsuyama’s 35-under winning score at the 2025 Sentry.

“Which it is a par-4,” Rolfing said. “… It’s just way too short in today’s world, and players are hitting, what, 8- or 9-irons into that green, most of them, and I never liked a par 73 anyway.”