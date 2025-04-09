Masters 2025: Cam Smith wears sport coat during Wednesday practice round

Jason Day said Augusta National asked to get a preview of his Masters scripting, after taking issue with a sweater vest he wore last year.

Fellow Aussie Cam Smith will likely face no criticisms from the green jackets, for his navy jacket.

Smith donned a sports coat as he practiced on a chilly Wednesday. The jacket — along with his shirt and his much louder hat — showcased his Ripper GC logo.

Cam Smith's Masters Wednesday fit. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FgPrN2UIF1 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 9, 2025

The LIV Golf player, who won The Open at St. Andrews in 2022, has five top-10s in eight career starts at Augusta National, including at T-6 last year.