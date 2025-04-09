 Skip navigation
MLB: Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs
Rangers at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 9
NBA: New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
Fantasy Basketball End of Season Roundtable: Dyson Daniels, Josh Hart most improved players
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Marlins at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 9

nbc_dps_lukaejection_250409.jpg
Doncic's 'reputation' caused his ejection
nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL's most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders 'stability'

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Masters 2025: Cam Smith wears sport coat during Wednesday practice round

  
Published April 9, 2025 10:38 AM

Jason Day said Augusta National asked to get a preview of his Masters scripting, after taking issue with a sweater vest he wore last year.

Fellow Aussie Cam Smith will likely face no criticisms from the green jackets, for his navy jacket.

Smith donned a sports coat as he practiced on a chilly Wednesday. The jacket — along with his shirt and his much louder hat — showcased his Ripper GC logo.

The LIV Golf player, who won The Open at St. Andrews in 2022, has five top-10s in eight career starts at Augusta National, including at T-6 last year.