 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Three
2024 Masters live blog: Round 3 highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300
Texas NASCAR Xfinity results: Sam Mayer nips Ryan Sieg by .002 seconds for win
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
American record holder Alicia Monson has season-ending surgery

Top Clips

nbc_nas_photofinish_240413.jpg
Mayer ekes out historically close finish over Sieg
nbc_nas_xfinitytexas_240413.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway
nbc_pl_plupdate_240413.jpg
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Three
2024 Masters live blog: Round 3 highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300
Texas NASCAR Xfinity results: Sam Mayer nips Ryan Sieg by .002 seconds for win
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
American record holder Alicia Monson has season-ending surgery

Top Clips

nbc_nas_photofinish_240413.jpg
Mayer ekes out historically close finish over Sieg
nbc_nas_xfinitytexas_240413.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway
nbc_pl_plupdate_240413.jpg
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Day says Augusta National asked him to remove loud vest

  
Published April 13, 2024 05:04 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Despite three top-10s this season. Jason Day has arguably made more headlines for his fashion than his play since moving to golf lifestyle brand Malbon Golf at the beginning of the year.

Day has been outfitted in old-school – and sometimes ill-fitting – clothes, including at this week’s Masters, where his poofy pants turned some heads early.

“It feels like I’ve got nothing on really to be honest,” Day said, keeping things loose.

The vest Day wore Friday morning for five holes, however, was no laughing matter.

Day said Saturday after his third-round, 4-over 76 that he was asked to remove the vest – a loud, white sweater vest with black and red lettering that read, “No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship” – by someone affiliated with Augusta National Golf Club before heading back out for his second round later that morning.

“Respectfully, you do that because it’s all about the tournament here, and I understand that,” Day said. “I respect the tournament. That’s what we’re here to do is try and play and win the green jacket.”

Day said he wasn’t given an explanation, nor did he ask for one.

“They said, ‘Can you take it off?’” Day said. “I said, ‘Yeah, no worries.’”