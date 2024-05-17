 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Louisville resident working at PGA killed after being hit by shuttle bus outside Valhalla
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City RJ Hampshire congratulates Tom Vialle.JPG
Supercross 250 West champion RJ Hampshire: 2024 is the year of 24
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler tees off in Round 2 of PGA Championship after early-morning arrest

Top Clips

nbc_indy_siegelcrash_240517.jpg
Siegel ends up on his roof during Indy practice
nbc_rugby_4series_ausvusahl_240517.jpg
Pacific Four Series highlights: USA 32, AUS 25
nbc_golf_rexrichschefflerbreakingnews_230517.jpg
All details so far on Scheffler’s arrest & release

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Daly withdraws from PGA Championship with a thumb injury

  
Published May 17, 2024 02:25 PM
All details so far on Scheffler's arrest &amp; release
May 17, 2024 12:14 PM
Rich Lerner and Rex Hoggard report on Scottie Scheffler's arrest prior to Round 2 of the PGA Championship. Coverage continues on Live From the PGA Championship on Golf Channel following the completion of play on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former champion John Daly withdrew from the PGA Championship on Friday with what he said was a thumb injury.

He shot 82 in the first round at Valhalla without making a birdie.

Daly famously won the 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick when he was the ninth alternate, drove to Indiana and overwhelmed the course by introducing golf fans to his “grip-it-and-rip-it” style that produced prodigious tee shots.

He also won the 1995 Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Daly is the only player in the field who uses a cart because of osteoarthritis in his left knee and type 2 diabetes. That was approved under the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2019 at Bethpage Black. There were no details on his thumb injury.

Daly, 57, last made the cut in the PGA Championship in 2012 at Kiawah Island. This was his 30th appearance in the PGA Championship. PGA champions have a lifetime exemption.