How Davis Thompson could pull off unique three-peat Sunday at John Deere Classic

Steve Stricker won three consecutive John Deere Classics, from 2009 to 2011.

We could see another three-peat on Sunday evening at TPC Deere Run – just not by someone but something.

Yes, the Airbnb dubbed “Trophy House” has one of its residents with a two-shot lead entering the final round of the Deere. Davis Thompson, who replaced two-time defending champion Sepp Straka in the house this year, fired a 9-under 62 Saturday to move to 21 under, a couple clear of Eric Cole and Aaron Rai.

Thompson describes the house, which is also being rented by Denny McCarthy (T-12), J.T. Poston (T-30), Ben Kohles (T-69), Patton Kizzire (MC) and Greyson Sigg (MC), as “pretty laid back” with lots of eating, TV watching and hanging out. Straka, who is staying with family, did drop by earlier in the week for some card games.

The last two years, Straka used some of his winnings to cover the rental bill. The same would likely be expected of Thompson – who actually, as Straka revealed, “snuck into my room” this year – should Thompson close out his first PGA Tour win.

Must be some lucky furniture or decor in there.

“It’s been fun staying with those guys this week,” Thompson said. “Hopefully maybe it [produces a winner] three years in a row. That would be pretty cool. Seems like everybody is going to want to be staying in that house next year.”