Barbora Krejcikova an injury doubt for Wimbledon as defending champion

  
Published June 26, 2025 11:15 AM

EASTBOURNE, England — Barbora Krejcikova is an injury doubt ahead of her Wimbledon title defense after withdrawing from the Eastbourne Open due to a right thigh issue.

Krejcikova gave Varvara Gracheva of France a walkover win in the quarterfinals at Devonshire Park.

The Czech initially felt pain during her second-round victory over Jodie Burrage of Britain. The problem worsened overnight and she was going for a scan.

“I’m very sorry to have to withdraw from my quarterfinal today in Eastbourne as I’m having some soreness in my right thigh,” Krejcikova said in a statement. “Overnight it just didn’t get any better; it actually got worse. I think it’s better with Wimbledon in the next couple of days just to rest it and to see what’s going on and to resolve that.”

Krejcikova played two tough three-set singles against British wild cards on the south coast. The second seed saved two match points against Harriet Dart and three more against Burrage.

Krejcikova beat Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final last year.