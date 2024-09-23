How the U.S. and International captains sent out players on Monday at Presidents Cup

MONTREAL – It was a quiet Monday for members of the U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams, with both sides limiting their practice to nine holes on a wet and cold day.

The Americans played the back nine early at Royal Montreal, which last hosted the matches in 2007, and the Internationals played the closing loop in the afternoon with a few exceptions.

Captain Mike Weir kept his trio of Canadians – Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith – together alongside South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the afternoon’s first group.

South Korea’s Tom Kim, the star for the International side two years ago at Quail Hollow Club, Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim practiced with Australian Min Woo Lee in the second group.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, Australia’s Jason Day and South Korea’s Byeong Hun An did not play. Adam Scott, one of three International players who played last week’s BMW PGA Championship near London, didn’t practice at Royal Montreal on Monday.

On the American side, captain Jim Furyk sent out Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the first group, followed by Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley and Russell Henley. Cantlay and Schauffele went 2-1-0 as a team in 2022 at Quail Hollow and Scheffler and Burns were also teamed together two years ago for three matches but managed to win just a half-point.

Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Max Homa were in the final group for the Americans.