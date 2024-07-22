How to watch: 2024 3M Open, Senior Open and CPKC Women’s Open

Two regular-season events remain on the PGA Tour schedule prior to the start of the FedExCup playoffs. The first is this week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

On the heels of The Open at Royal Troon, The Senior Open will be contested at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. And, the LPGA showcases the CPKC Women’s Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Alberta, Canada.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s live golf action (all times ET; stream links added when available):

Thursday



7:30AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): The Senior Open, Round 1 (R&A)

3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): 3M Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1 (LPGA)

Friday



7:30AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): The Senior Open, Round 2 (R&A)

2-4PM (Peacock): U.S. Junior Amateur, semifinals (USGA)

3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): 3M Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2 (LPGA)

Saturday



7:30AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): The Senior Open, Round 3 (R&A)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): 3M Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2-4PM (Peacock): U.S. Junior Amateur, final (USGA)

3-6PM (CBS): 3M Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

6-9PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3 (LPGA)

Sunday

