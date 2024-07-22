 Skip navigation
The Open Championship - Day Four
Breaking down current FedExCup top-50, playoff races entering 3M Open
2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
MLB Future Best Bets: Texas Rangers to make the American League Postseason
New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Future Best Bets: Pittsburgh Pirates to make the National League Postseason

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgabarracudahls_240721.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
larson_bricks.jpg
Larson victorious in Cup's return to IMS oval
nbc_nas_brickyard400hl_240721.jpeg
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch: 2024 3M Open, Senior Open and CPKC Women’s Open

  
Published July 22, 2024 10:04 AM
Champion Golfer of the Year Xander Schauffele joins the Live From set after winning the 2024 Open Championship, reflecting on his nerves (or lack thereof) as he closed out the tournament, his key shots and more.

Two regular-season events remain on the PGA Tour schedule prior to the start of the FedExCup playoffs. The first is this week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

On the heels of The Open at Royal Troon, The Senior Open will be contested at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. And, the LPGA showcases the CPKC Women’s Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Alberta, Canada.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s live golf action (all times ET; stream links added when available):

Thursday

  • 7:30AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): The Senior Open, Round 1 (R&A)
  • 3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): 3M Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
  • 6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1 (LPGA)

Friday

  • 7:30AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): The Senior Open, Round 2 (R&A)
  • 2-4PM (Peacock): U.S. Junior Amateur, semifinals (USGA)
  • 3:30-6:30PM (GC/Peacock): 3M Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
  • 6:30-9:30PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2 (LPGA)

Saturday

  • 7:30AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): The Senior Open, Round 3 (R&A)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): 3M Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 2-4PM (Peacock): U.S. Junior Amateur, final (USGA)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): 3M Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3 (LPGA)

Sunday

  • 7:30AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): The Senior Open, final round (R&A)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): 3M Open, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): 3M Open, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 6-9PM (GC/Peacock): CPKC Women’s Open, final round (LPGA)