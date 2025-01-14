How to watch Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

The DP World Tour’s first full-field event of 2025 kicks off with a star-studded lineup at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Jan. 16-19 at Emirates Golf Club (par 72) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

How to watch the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

(All times EST; stream links added when available)

Who is in the field at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Rory McIlroy is making his 2025 debut in the desert. He will be joined by Jon Rahm, Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Click here for the the leaderboard.

LIV players are eligible to compete on the DP World Tour?

Yes, if they have paid tour-imposed fines or, in the case of Rahm and Hatton, are in the process of appealing the sanctions. Players must still be DP World Tour-eligible, according to the exemption categories, or receive a sponsor invitation. LIV players who were not DP World Tour members at the time they joined the Saudi-backed league did not face fines.

What is the Hero Dubai Desert Classic purse and prize money?

The purse is $9 million. McIlroy took home $1,530,000 with his victory last year.

Who won the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

McIlroy surpassed 54-hole leader Cameron Young and then held off Adrian Meronk to finish one clear of the field. It was McIlroy’s fourth victory in the event, which, at that point, was the most times he had won a tournament in his career. The Northern Irishman later won the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship in May, also the fourth time he’s captured that title.

In addition to his four Desert Classic triumphs, McIlroy has won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on three occasions, including in November.