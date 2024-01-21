 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Two
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebs in final round of HGV TOC
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai - Final Round
Steven Alker wins PGA Tour Champions season opener at Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteintrippier_240121.jpg
Report: Bayern Munich attempting to sign Trippier
nbc_pl_ornsteinberrada_240124.jpg
Berrada appointment an ‘elite move’ by Man United
nbc_pl_manuberrada_240121.jpg
Why Berrada can turn Manchester United around

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Two
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebs in final round of HGV TOC
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai - Final Round
Steven Alker wins PGA Tour Champions season opener at Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornsteintrippier_240121.jpg
Report: Bayern Munich attempting to sign Trippier
nbc_pl_ornsteinberrada_240124.jpg
Berrada appointment an ‘elite move’ by Man United
nbc_pl_manuberrada_240121.jpg
Why Berrada can turn Manchester United around

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No repeat of last week as Rory McIlroy repeats in Dubai Desert Classic for fourth title

  
Published January 21, 2024 08:37 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time after reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round then holding off Adrian Meronk down the back nine to seal a one-stroke victory on Sunday.

McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he has now won more than any other event in his career. Among his 38 wins as a professional, he had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times.

Young started Day 4 with a two-stroke lead but was trailing McIlroy — his playing competitor in the final group — after making bogey at No. 6 for his second dropped shot of the round.

McIlroy opened up a lead of three shots by the turn after birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 but came under pressure from Meronk, who made four birdies on his back nine.

The world No. 2 walked down No. 18 leading by one shot — just like at last week’s Dubai Invitational, when he was beaten by Tommy Fleetwood — but this time he didn’t lose it as he closed with a par for 14 under par overall.

“It was one of those days where there wasn’t a ton of fireworks just because the course was so difficult,” said McIlroy, who made eight pars and a bogey on his back nine. “But I held on as best as I could and thankfully no one around the top of the leaderboard made much of a run.”

Meronk (71), recently crowned as the European tour’s player of the year for 2023, was alone in second place and Young, playing in Dubai for the first time, was third after shooting 74.

McIlroy broke a tie with South African great Ernie Els, who had also won the Dubai Desert Classic three times, and has started 2024 with a second and first.

“It’s a great platform to build from,” he said. “I know I’m playing good golf.

“A couple little things still to work on,” McIlroy added, “but these weeks are great. You learn a ton from them, and obviously great to get the competition and come out on top as well.”