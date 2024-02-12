How to watch: TV times, streams for the Genesis Invitational
The PGA Tour heads back to Southern California, outside of Los Angeles, for The Genesis Invitational.
Golf Channel and Peacock will showcase live action from Riviera Country Club, beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
Here’s a look at TV times and streams for the Tour’s latest signature event as well as the PGA Tour Champions’ resumption at the Chubb Classic:
Thursday
- 4-8PM (GC/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
Friday
- Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): Chubb Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
- 4-8PM (GC/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
Saturday
- 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 3-7PM (CBS): Genesis Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 3-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): Chubb Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
Sunday
- 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, final round (PGA Tour)
- 3-6:30PM (CBS): Genesis Invitational, final round (PGA Tour)
- 3-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): Chubb Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)