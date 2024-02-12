 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jett Lawrence cropped.JPG
Jett Lawrence on racing Eli Tomac: “It’s not exactly like the same beast he used to be”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
CORRECTION / SWIM-WORLD-2024
Americans Kate Douglass, Nic Fink take gold at swimming worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pft_reidquotes_240212.jpg
Unpacking Reid’s comments on future with Chiefs
nbc_pft_shanahan49ers_240212.jpg
Shanahan is ‘losing to greatness’ in Super Bowls
nbc_golf_central_tiger_240212__958736.jpg
Tiger makes anticipated return at Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jett Lawrence cropped.JPG
Jett Lawrence on racing Eli Tomac: “It’s not exactly like the same beast he used to be”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
CORRECTION / SWIM-WORLD-2024
Americans Kate Douglass, Nic Fink take gold at swimming worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pft_reidquotes_240212.jpg
Unpacking Reid’s comments on future with Chiefs
nbc_pft_shanahan49ers_240212.jpg
Shanahan is ‘losing to greatness’ in Super Bowls
nbc_golf_central_tiger_240212__958736.jpg
Tiger makes anticipated return at Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch: TV times, streams for the Genesis Invitational

  
Published February 12, 2024 01:00 PM

The PGA Tour heads back to Southern California, outside of Los Angeles, for The Genesis Invitational.

Golf Channel and Peacock will showcase live action from Riviera Country Club, beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at TV times and streams for the Tour’s latest signature event as well as the PGA Tour Champions’ resumption at the Chubb Classic:

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday