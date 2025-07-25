Mariners reportedly acquire Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks for 2 pitchers

PHOENIX — The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, as the franchise tries to beef up its roster ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced.

The 28-year-old Naylor is hitting .292 with 11 homers and 59 RBIs this season, which was his first with the D-backs. He was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade during the offseason.

The D-backs acquired left-hander Brandyn Garcia, who has two appearances for the Mariners this season, and minor-league lefty Ashton Izzi.

The Mariners currently have a 54-48 record, which is good for second place in the AL West. They are in the second wild-card position.

The D-backs - who have a disappointing 50-53 record - are expected to continue dealing players ahead of next week’s trade deadline. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez and pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen are among the players with expiring contracts who could be on the move.

Naylor was an All-Star last season with a career-high 31 homers and 108 RBIs for the Guardians.