Top News

Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Judge acquits 5 former Canadian junior hockey players in sexual assault case that rattled the nation
PGA: 3M Open - First Round
Adam Svensson sets tournament record with first-round 60 at 3M Open
russell-colton.png
It’s Scheffler versus McIlroy at U.S. Junior Amateur – well, sort of

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mariners reportedly acquire Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks for 2 pitchers

  
Published July 24, 2025 10:21 PM
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
July 24, 2025 02:06 PM
Eric Samulski explains why Guardians starter Joey Cantillo could provide fantasy value in the second half of the MLB season.

PHOENIX — The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, as the franchise tries to beef up its roster ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced.

The 28-year-old Naylor is hitting .292 with 11 homers and 59 RBIs this season, which was his first with the D-backs. He was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade during the offseason.

The D-backs acquired left-hander Brandyn Garcia, who has two appearances for the Mariners this season, and minor-league lefty Ashton Izzi.

The Mariners currently have a 54-48 record, which is good for second place in the AL West. They are in the second wild-card position.

The D-backs - who have a disappointing 50-53 record - are expected to continue dealing players ahead of next week’s trade deadline. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez and pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen are among the players with expiring contracts who could be on the move.

Naylor was an All-Star last season with a career-high 31 homers and 108 RBIs for the Guardians.