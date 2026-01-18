 Skip navigation
Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has surgery to repair torn tendon in middle finger

  
Published January 18, 2026 04:58 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is expected to miss four to five months following surgery on Sunday to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger.

The Braves said Kim was injured in his native South Korea. Sunday’s announcement from the team came about one month after Kim agreed to a $20 million, one-year contract with Atlanta.

The signing was expected to address a major offseason need, and the loss of Kim for at least part of the season leaves the team again needing to recast its plan for a starting shortstop. A recovery period of up to five months could keep Kim out until late June.

The Braves said Sunday’s surgery was performed in Atlanta by Dr. Gary Lourie.

With Kim facing a lengthy rehabilitation, the Braves may have to rely on Mauricio Dubón, acquired from the Houston Astros for Nick Allen in an exchange of infielders on Nov. 19, at shortstop. With a healthy Kim, Dubón could have served a utility role.

The 30-year-old Kim hit .234 with five homers and 17 RBIs last season for Tampa Bay and Atlanta. The Braves claimed him off waivers on Sept. 1. Kim didn’t make his season debut until July 4 because of right shoulder surgery in late 2024.