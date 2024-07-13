In contention again, Robert MacIntyre says: ‘The Scottish Open is the one I want’

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – It doesn’t get any bigger for Robert MacIntyre, and he couldn’t be happier.

For the second consecutive year, MacIntyre is contending at the Genesis Scottish Open – His Open – and the pressure is enormous.

“It’s brilliant,” he smiled following a third-round 63. “To come home and have the home support, I said it from the start, I just want to be in with a chance going into Sunday and I’ve given myself that chance. Back home in Scotland, I said it from the start, it’s one I want but I can only control me and I’ve controlled myself very well so far. I have 18 holes to control myself even more.”

Despite a bogey at the final hole on a cold and rainy day, MacIntyre moved to 15 under and was two shots behind front-runner Ludvig Åberg. Last year, the Scotsman closed with a 64 at The Renaissance Club but fell a stroke short to Rory McIlroy, who birdied the 72nd hole for the victory.

Since then, MacIntyre has played in his first Ryder Cup and won his first PGA Tour event at last month’s RBC Canadian Open. But both of those accomplishments wouldn’t mean as much as a victory in his national championship.

“I’ve not been shy in saying it: The Scottish Open is the one I want,” he said. “It’s not going to change tomorrow. I’m in that position. I’ve been doing good things. I’ve been playing well. Not just this week but for the previous kind of eight weeks, I feel like my game has been in good shape.

“Tomorrow is just another round of golf, and I’ve just got to control me and if I do that well, then I’m going to be in with a chance.”