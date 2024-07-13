 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ascendant presented by Blue - Round Three
Korn Ferry Tour qualifier does something that hasn’t been done in 12 years
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Mac Hughes penalized after being second pro in as many weeks to be late to tee time
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open: Final-round tee times at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rayalleneagle_240713.jpg
Allen hits eagle at American Century Championship
nbc_indy_nxtiowahl_240713.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway
nbc_imsa_canadiantirehl_240713.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ascendant presented by Blue - Round Three
Korn Ferry Tour qualifier does something that hasn’t been done in 12 years
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Mac Hughes penalized after being second pro in as many weeks to be late to tee time
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open: Final-round tee times at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rayalleneagle_240713.jpg
Allen hits eagle at American Century Championship
nbc_indy_nxtiowahl_240713.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway
nbc_imsa_canadiantirehl_240713.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

In contention again, Robert MacIntyre says: ‘The Scottish Open is the one I want’

  
Published July 13, 2024 04:48 PM
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
July 13, 2024 03:00 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – It doesn’t get any bigger for Robert MacIntyre, and he couldn’t be happier.

For the second consecutive year, MacIntyre is contending at the Genesis Scottish Open – His Open – and the pressure is enormous.

“It’s brilliant,” he smiled following a third-round 63. “To come home and have the home support, I said it from the start, I just want to be in with a chance going into Sunday and I’ve given myself that chance. Back home in Scotland, I said it from the start, it’s one I want but I can only control me and I’ve controlled myself very well so far. I have 18 holes to control myself even more.”

Despite a bogey at the final hole on a cold and rainy day, MacIntyre moved to 15 under and was two shots behind front-runner Ludvig Åberg. Last year, the Scotsman closed with a 64 at The Renaissance Club but fell a stroke short to Rory McIlroy, who birdied the 72nd hole for the victory.

Since then, MacIntyre has played in his first Ryder Cup and won his first PGA Tour event at last month’s RBC Canadian Open. But both of those accomplishments wouldn’t mean as much as a victory in his national championship.

“I’ve not been shy in saying it: The Scottish Open is the one I want,” he said. “It’s not going to change tomorrow. I’m in that position. I’ve been doing good things. I’ve been playing well. Not just this week but for the previous kind of eight weeks, I feel like my game has been in good shape.

“Tomorrow is just another round of golf, and I’ve just got to control me and if I do that well, then I’m going to be in with a chance.”