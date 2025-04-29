Watch Now
Ogilvy: 'Humbling' to be a Presidents Cup captain
Geoff Ogilvy joins Golf Today to share what it means to be named captain of the International Team for next year's Presidents Cup, what he enjoys most about the event, and much more.
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
Golf Today welcomes Rex Hoggard and Shane Ryan to break down Tuesday's 2026 Presidents Cup captain announcements and explore whether a format change is needed to make the event more competitive.
Geoff Ogilvy joins Golf Today to share what it means to be named captain of the International Team for next year's Presidents Cup, what he enjoys most about the event, and much more.
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
2026 U.S. Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker joins Golf Today to discuss the significance of the role, his history at Medinah Country Club, the pressure to win and how he will compose the team.
Tour running out of time for championship format
Ryan Lavner and Todd Lewis join a Golf Today Roundtable about what the PGA Tour may decide on for its new championship format, Joaquin Niemann's disconnect between LIV and majors and Andrew Novak's Ryder Cup chances.
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
After a Chevron Championship that lacked buzz, Beth Ann Nichols weighs in on how the LPGA can get more eyeballs on its first major -- before discussing the grandstand by the 18th green and more.
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
German golfer Bernhard Langer joins Golf Today to discuss his "very emotional and very nice" experience at the Masters, his new documentary, his most painful tournament losses, his advice for younger players and more.
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
Mel Reid joins Golf Today to discuss the greatness of world No. 1 Nelly Korda, her predictions for the Chevron Championship, the state of the LPGA and more.
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
Team Europe captain Luke Donald discusses why he made Jose Maria Olazabal one of his vice captains for September's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, also sharing his thoughts on Rory McIlroy and the state of European golf.
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy discusses the emotions behind his landmark win at Augusta while Shane Lowry explains why he's happy to be back at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.