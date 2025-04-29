Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Madrid Open players took blackout in stride, enjoyed time away from cellphones
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees hit three straight HRs to start game against Orioles, a month after doing it vs. Brewers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 NFL Draft Best Fantasy Fits: Tetairoa McMillan, Quinshon Judkins, and more
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
We are On Her Turf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Madrid Open players took blackout in stride, enjoyed time away from cellphones
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees hit three straight HRs to start game against Orioles, a month after doing it vs. Brewers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 NFL Draft Best Fantasy Fits: Tetairoa McMillan, Quinshon Judkins, and more
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
We are On Her Turf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
April 29, 2025 06:39 PM
Watch the best shots from third round action of the PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Related Videos
07:17
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2
01:47
Block: Inspiring club pros ‘means everything’
10:37
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 1
Latest Clips
01:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
35
We are On Her Turf
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
10:25
Supercross 2025: Pittsburgh biggest moments
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
03:47
Giants, Eagles among 2025 NFL Draft winners
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
06:02
Hunter to JAX, Campbell to NE top best draft fits
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
09:54
Sanders should not have turned down interviews
03:55
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
06:20
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?
03:44
Egbuka, Burden III headline 2025 NFL Draft steals
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
01:30
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue