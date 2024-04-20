 Skip navigation
nbc_indy_rosenqvist_240420.jpg
IndyCar Long Beach starting lineup: First pole position for Meyer Shank Racing as Rosenqvist nips Power
RBC Heritage - Round Three
RBC Heritage final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
Xfinity Talladega race results: Jesse Love scores first career win

Top Clips

nbc_nas_talladegafinish_240420.jpg
Love victorious in double OT for first Xfinity win
nbc_nas_talladegapileup_240420.jpg
Jones, Kligerman trigger multi-car Talladega wreck
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd3highlights_240420.jpg
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
‘It’s weird': Justin Thomas has at least one critique of Scottie Scheffler

  
Published April 20, 2024 07:23 PM

Scottie Scheffler is aiming to win his fourth PGA Tour event in his last five starts on Sunday at the RBC Heritage. He captured his second green jacket at last week’s Masters Tournament. He’s yet to not shoot under par this year, a streak that grew to 38 straight rounds following Saturday’s 8-under 63 at Harbour Town.

All that said, it’s hard to find fault with anything that Scheffler is doing right now.

Well, unless you’re Justin Thomas.

No, Thomas, who has slipped to No. 30 in the world rankings (his worst mark since late 2016), isn’t calling out anything with Scheffler’s game. Instead, it’s Scheffler’s equipment that Thomas playfully took a shot at during his guest appearance on the CBS broadcast.

Apparently, Scheffler only uses high numbers on his golf balls, though it’s never been shared publicly why. He was playing with a No. 6 Titleist Pro V1 on Saturday.

“Does anybody else think it’s weird that Scottie uses high numbers?” Thomas asked aloud. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an elite player use high-numbered golf balls.”

CBS interviewer Amanda Balionis then informed Thomas that on-course reporter Dottie Pepper had noticed the same thing.

It also wasn’t long before Thomas realized the current chasm between himself and Scheffler.

“I’ve been going about this wrong my whole life,” Thomas added.