‘It’s weird': Justin Thomas has at least one critique of Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is aiming to win his fourth PGA Tour event in his last five starts on Sunday at the RBC Heritage. He captured his second green jacket at last week’s Masters Tournament. He’s yet to not shoot under par this year, a streak that grew to 38 straight rounds following Saturday’s 8-under 63 at Harbour Town.

All that said, it’s hard to find fault with anything that Scheffler is doing right now.

Well, unless you’re Justin Thomas.

No, Thomas, who has slipped to No. 30 in the world rankings (his worst mark since late 2016), isn’t calling out anything with Scheffler’s game. Instead, it’s Scheffler’s equipment that Thomas playfully took a shot at during his guest appearance on the CBS broadcast.

Apparently, Scheffler only uses high numbers on his golf balls, though it’s never been shared publicly why. He was playing with a No. 6 Titleist Pro V1 on Saturday.

“Does anybody else think it’s weird that Scottie uses high numbers?” Thomas asked aloud. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an elite player use high-numbered golf balls.”

.@JustinThomas34 and @dottie_pepper agree - Scottie Scheffler is weird for using high-numbered golf balls. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vx8O4qPpq7 — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 20, 2024

CBS interviewer Amanda Balionis then informed Thomas that on-course reporter Dottie Pepper had noticed the same thing.

It also wasn’t long before Thomas realized the current chasm between himself and Scheffler.

“I’ve been going about this wrong my whole life,” Thomas added.