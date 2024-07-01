 Skip navigation
Top News

R&A Announce New CEO
R&A tabs rugby CEO as replacement for Martin Slumbers
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
2024 NBA free agency winners and losers

Top Clips

oly24_gaw_trials_finalusateam_240630.jpg
U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics roster for Paris
oly24_gaw_trials_finalsunileev2_240630.jpg
Lee puts adversity aside to make 2nd Olympic team
oly24_gaw_trials_parentsfeaturev2.jpg
U.S. women’s gymnasts reflect on Trials path

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

R&A Announce New CEO
R&A tabs rugby CEO as replacement for Martin Slumbers
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
2024 NBA free agency winners and losers

Top Clips

oly24_gaw_trials_finalusateam_240630.jpg
U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics roster for Paris
oly24_gaw_trials_finalsunileev2_240630.jpg
Lee puts adversity aside to make 2nd Olympic team
oly24_gaw_trials_parentsfeaturev2.jpg
U.S. women’s gymnasts reflect on Trials path

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Deere Classic and BMW International Open: How to watch, TV times, streams

  
Published July 1, 2024 08:13 AM
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4
June 30, 2024 06:55 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

The PGA Tour moves to Silvis, Illinois, for the John Deere Classic. And while several tours have the week off, the DP World Tour stays in motion with the BMW International in Germany.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s events (all times ET; stream links added when available).

Thursday

  • 6:30AM-Noon (GC): BMW International, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
  • 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

  • 6:30AM-Noon (GC): BMW International, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
  • 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

  • 7:30AM-Noon (GC): BMW International, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): John Deere Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

  • 7AM-Noon (GC): BMW International, final round (DP World Tour)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): John Deere Classic, final round (PGA Tour)