John Deere Classic and BMW International Open: How to watch, TV times, streams
Published July 1, 2024 08:13 AM
The PGA Tour moves to Silvis, Illinois, for the John Deere Classic. And while several tours have the week off, the DP World Tour stays in motion with the BMW International in Germany.
Here’s how you can watch this week’s events (all times ET; stream links added when available).
Thursday
- 6:30AM-Noon (GC): BMW International, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
- 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
Friday
- 6:30AM-Noon (GC): BMW International, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
- 4-7PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
Saturday
- 7:30AM-Noon (GC): BMW International, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
- 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
- 3-6PM (CBS): John Deere Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
Sunday
- 7AM-Noon (GC): BMW International, final round (DP World Tour)
- 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): John Deere Classic, final round (PGA Tour)
- 3-6PM (CBS): John Deere Classic, final round (PGA Tour)