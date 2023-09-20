 Skip navigation
Jordan Spieth announces birth of second child ahead of Ryder Cup

  
Published September 20, 2023 12:05 PM
spieth_1920_memorial23_d1_wedge.jpg

DALLAS — Jordan Spieth missed out on the Ryder Cup scouting trip to Marco Simone outside Rome, and for good reason. His wife gave birth to their second child.

Spieth posted on social media that his wife gave birth to a girl named Sophie. She was born on Sept. 12, right after the U.S. team returned from Italy.

Spieth, a three-time major champion, will be making his fifth appearance in the Ryder Cup, tied with Rickie Fowler for most on the U.S. team.

He and his wife Annie have a son, Sammy, who was born in November 2021.