Top News

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Two
Cut Line: Will Scottie Scheffler’s arrest have historical consequences?
MLB: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
Fueled by postseason failures, the Phillies are riding high with the best record in baseball
nbc_roto_btedjokovicfavored_240523.jpg
Novak Djokovic loses Geneva semi and goes to French Open with no titles in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_indy_danielsintv_240524.jpg
Daniels: Larson looks so natural ahead of Indy 500
nbc_roto_betlunchmoney_240524.jpg
Lunch Money: Under on Mavs’ team total a solid bet
nbc_dps_brianwindhorstinterview_240524.jpg
Windhorst: Lakers, Cavs competing in coach market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Spieth gets off to scorching start, then stalls Friday at Charles Schwab Challenge

  
Published May 24, 2024 01:59 PM

What could have been for Jordan Spieth.

Coming off a 1-over 71 on Thursday, the Dallas native birdied five of his first six holes in Round 2 at Colonial Country Club.

Spieth shot to the top of the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard – and then didn’t make another birdie the remainder of the day.

Spieth, who started on the 10th hole, made all pars coming home, save for bogeys at Nos. 4 and 8 – both par 3s – on his way to an inward 37 and an overall 67. He was first in the field in strokes gained: off the tee, among Friday’s early wave, but outside the top 80 in sg: approach the green.

At 2 under par, he was four off the early clubhouse lead.

Spieth, who has long been battling a left wrist injury, is seeking his first Tour win in more than two years. He has one top-10 on Tour in his last 10 starts.

The world No. 25 won this event in 2016 and has three other runner-up finishes here.