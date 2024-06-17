 Skip navigation
Rory McIlroy misses gut-wrenching putts down stretch to lose U.S. Open

  
Rory McIlroy, searching for his first major victory in a decade, had a two-stroke lead on the back nine Sunday in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

After a bogey at the 15th, McIlroy was still one clear of Bryson DeChambeau, when he faced a putt for par from 2 feet, 6 inches at the par-4 16th.

He lipped out on the left edge.

Prior to that, as statistician Justin Ray noted on social media, McIlroy was 496-for-496 on the season from within 3 feet.

Tied with DeChambeau while playing the par-4 18th, McIlroy ran into trouble off the tee and eventually found himself staring at a testy par putt from 3 feet, 9 inches.

He lipped out on the right edge.

McIlroy, with three bogeys over his final four holes. finished one back of DeChambeau and remained winless in majors since the 2014 PGA Championship.