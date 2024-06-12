 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Southern Miss
Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. shot to death in Hattiesburg
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240611.jpg
US Open Best Bets: Who is Going to Stop Scottie Scheffler?
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
U.S. Open at Pinehurst the last chance for men’s golfers to clinch Paris Olympic spots

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240612.jpg
Lunch Money: Irving, Washington lead best NBA bets
nbc_dps_skenes_v3_240612.jpg
Skenes sent off with standing ovation in St. Louis
nbc_golf_dronefront9_240612.jpg
See the front nine of Pinehurst No. 2 from a drone

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Southern Miss
Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. shot to death in Hattiesburg
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240611.jpg
US Open Best Bets: Who is Going to Stop Scottie Scheffler?
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
U.S. Open at Pinehurst the last chance for men’s golfers to clinch Paris Olympic spots

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240612.jpg
Lunch Money: Irving, Washington lead best NBA bets
nbc_dps_skenes_v3_240612.jpg
Skenes sent off with standing ovation in St. Louis
nbc_golf_dronefront9_240612.jpg
See the front nine of Pinehurst No. 2 from a drone

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Open purse upped to $21.5 million, most among the men’s majors

  
Published June 12, 2024 09:35 AM
Scheffler excited for variety at U.S. Open
June 11, 2024 04:51 PM
Fresh off his win at the Memorial, Scottie Scheffler talks about the opportunities Pinehurst No. 2 presents and how he has sustained his stretch of good play.

This week’s U.S. Open offers a $21.5 million purse with the winner earning $4.3 million. That’s up from $20 million ($4 million to winner) a year ago.

It’s the largest purse among the four men’s majors, with The Players Championship paying $25 million.

This year’s Masters paid out $20 million and the PGA Championship $18.5 million. Last year’s Open Championship offered $16.5 million.

The top 60 players and ties will make the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. Those who miss the cut will be paid a $10,000 stipend.