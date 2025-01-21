Justin Thomas writes fellow PGA Tour players, encouraging them to provide more access, insight

Justin Thomas is encouraging his fellow PGA Tour players to work with broadcast partners to improve the television product.

Thomas, who is a member of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council’s subcommittee for tournament, fans and sponsors along with Max Homa, Adam Schenk and Mackenzie Hughes, emailed the Tour’s membership on Tuesday. In the memo, first reported by The Athletic and obtained by GolfChannel.com, Thomas offers some thoughts on how he and his peers can “better connect with fans and keep building on the momentum we’ve created in recent years.”

Among the ideas Thomas included as ways players can give “more access and insight” are pre- and mid-round interviews, wearing a microphone during rounds, and communicating equipment and swing changes to broadcasters.

Thomas added that the Tour’s Fan Forward research showed that on-course personality is the highest-ranked driver of interest for fans aged 18-34.

“I know stepping out of our comfort zones isn’t always easy,” wrote Thomas, who initially was outspokenly reluctant about such success but recently did mid-round interviews at the Hero World Challenge and The Sentry.

“Believe me, in the past I’ve been the first to say no before things are even done being asked. I’ve had no interest when someone asks for an interview mid-round or suggest trying something new. But I also know how much the fans love those moments – hearing our thought processes, conversations with our caddies, our reactions to shots, and understanding the ups and downs of competing at the highest level.”

As an example, Thomas brought up pre-game interviews with NFL head coaches. “They pan down to the coach, and he is asked ONE question (one that he knows is coming before asked), gives a 5- to 10-second answer, and I’m always so tuned in to how they explain their gameplan and lay out their approach,” Thomas wrote. “Imagine that happens on the first tee before the final few groups, or even after the first tee shot walking off the tee.”

The Tour’s broadcast partners began doing walk-and-talk interviews during tournaments at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. It was Home who went first, joining CBS’ Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman while playing Torrey Pines’ 13th hole during the third round.

“At the end of the day,” Thomas closed with, “we’re all owners in this Tour. So, the bigger and better we make it not only benefits us financially, it benefits our fans and creates the ability for us to do bigger things down the road.”