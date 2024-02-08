 Skip navigation
‘Kicking myself but laughing': Lucas Glover mis-reads tee time, WDs from WM Phoenix Open

  
Published February 8, 2024 11:08 AM

Lucas Glover withdrew from the WM Phoenix Open as he was set to miss his opening round tee time on Thursday.

“I just mis-read my text messages [that listed my tee time],” Glover told Golf Channel. “I’m kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time.”

Glover, who has never missed a tee time in his PGA Tour career, was scheduled to tee off at 8:26 a.m. local time and was in his hotel room when officials called to tell him that he had one minute before his scheduled tee time.

First alternate Ryo Hisatsune replaced Glover in the field at TPC Scottsdale.