Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
2024 Miami Dolphins Fantasy Preview
The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open tee times and groupings: Round 1 at Royal Troon

nbc_golf_lf_dechambeaupresserfull_240716.jpg
DeChambeau ‘very confident’ going into The Open
nbc_golf_lf_tigermickelsondisc_240716.jpg
Tiger, Mickelson warm up at Royal Troon
nbc_golf_lf_tigerwoodspresserfull_240716.jpg
Tiger eager for ‘challenges’ posed by Royal Troon

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
2024 Miami Dolphins Fantasy Preview
The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open tee times and groupings: Round 1 at Royal Troon

nbc_golf_lf_dechambeaupresserfull_240716.jpg
DeChambeau ‘very confident’ going into The Open
nbc_golf_lf_tigermickelsondisc_240716.jpg
Tiger, Mickelson warm up at Royal Troon
nbc_golf_lf_tigerwoodspresserfull_240716.jpg
Tiger eager for ‘challenges’ posed by Royal Troon

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
'Live From' crew analyzes career trajectories of Tiger and Phil and they practice side by side
Published July 16, 2024 08:38 AM

  
Published July 16, 2024 08:38 AM
Tiger, Mickelson warm up at Royal Troon
July 16, 2024 06:53 AM
After Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson warmed up next to each other at Royal Troon Golf Club, Live From explains why seeing them side by side is a reminder of pro golf's "fragile" state.

Tiger Woods gave his pre-championship press conference on Tuesday at The Open and then headed to the range to continue his major preparation.

With rain falling and cameras fixed on his session, former rival Phil Mickelson warmed up next to him.

The two hit side by side without any interaction captured during coverage.

The “Live From” crew, including Damon Hack, Aaron Oberholser, Notah Begay and Eamon Lynch, compared and contrasted the two legends, from their days competing to their drastically different career arcs in recent years.

Check out the video above.