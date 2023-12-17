 Skip navigation
Basketball Pickups: Go Get Goga
Basketball Pickups: Go Get Goga
Arizona Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Gurriel Jr. agrees to $42 million, 3-year deal with D-backs, AP source says
PNC Championship - Final Round
No. 5: Langer ties PNC Championship victory record with son

nbc_simms_cowboysbills_231217.jpg
BUF rounding into form with new-look Brady offense
Simms has 'man crush' on Browns' defense
Simms has ‘man crush’ on Browns’ defense
Give me the headline: Yo-ho, a Baker's life for me
Give me the headline: Yo-ho, a Baker’s life for me

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Go Get Goga
Arizona Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Gurriel Jr. agrees to $42 million, 3-year deal with D-backs, AP source says
PNC Championship - Final Round
No. 5: Langer ties PNC Championship victory record with son

nbc_simms_cowboysbills_231217.jpg
BUF rounding into form with new-look Brady offense
nbc_simms_bearsvsbrowns_231217.jpg
Simms has ‘man crush’ on Browns’ defense
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231217.jpg
Give me the headline: Yo-ho, a Baker’s life for me

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Louis Oosthuizen wins on course he designed; second DPWT title in a row

  
Published December 17, 2023 06:44 PM
HLs: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Final Round
December 17, 2023 12:02 PM
Check out highlights from the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, where Louis Oosthuizen capped a strong weekend to secure back-to-back DP World Tour victories.

HERITAGE DEL OMBRE, Mauritius — Louis Oosthuizen won the Mauritius Open for his second title in two weeks, closing with a 3-under 69 to hold off Laurie Canter.

Oosthuizen had gone five years without winning and then picked up two in a row, winning last week in the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Both tournaments were co-sanctioned by the DP World and Sunshine tours.

His latest win came at Heritage La Reserve Golf Club, which Oosthuizen helped design.

Canter pulled ahead briefly on the front nine with Oosthuizen had two early bogeys. But the former Open champion ran off four birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn. He led by one going to the par-5 18th, where a birdie gave him a two-shot win.

Sebastian Soderberg closed with a 63 and tied for third with Jacques De Villiers (71) and Daniel Brown (65).