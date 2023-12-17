Louis Oosthuizen wins on course he designed; second DPWT title in a row

HERITAGE DEL OMBRE, Mauritius — Louis Oosthuizen won the Mauritius Open for his second title in two weeks, closing with a 3-under 69 to hold off Laurie Canter.

Oosthuizen had gone five years without winning and then picked up two in a row, winning last week in the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Both tournaments were co-sanctioned by the DP World and Sunshine tours.

His latest win came at Heritage La Reserve Golf Club, which Oosthuizen helped design.

Canter pulled ahead briefly on the front nine with Oosthuizen had two early bogeys. But the former Open champion ran off four birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn. He led by one going to the par-5 18th, where a birdie gave him a two-shot win.

Sebastian Soderberg closed with a 63 and tied for third with Jacques De Villiers (71) and Daniel Brown (65).