LPGA cards for 2025, Tour Championship spots sealed at The Annika

The Annika was the final event for LPGA players to earn exempt status for next season and spots in this season’s finale.

The top 100 players on the Race to the CME Globe standings following this past week’s event earned their 2025 tour cards, with the top 80 gaining a higher priority ranking.

China’s WeiWei Zhang made the biggest leap at Pelican Golf Club, tying for second and vaulting from No. 106 to 82nd.

75. Paula Reto

76. Wei-Ling Hsu

77. Wichanee Meechai

78. Minami Katsu

79. Gemma Dryburgh

80. Kristen Gillman

——

81. Yu Jin Sung

82. WeiWei Zhang

83. Cheyenne Knight

84. Emily Kristine Pedersen

85. Lauren Hartlage

Along the ultimate cut line, two players moved in and two moved out. On the positive side were the aforementioned Zhang and Bianca Pagdanganan, who tied for 20th at The Annika to pick up nine spots and reach No. 92.

On the outside were Polly Mack and Yuri Yoshida, who both missed the cut.

95. Nicole Broch Estrup

96. Morgane Metraux

97. Savannah Grewal

98. Jiwon Jeon

99. Celine Borge

100. Caroline Inglis

——

101. Polly Mack

102. Yuri Yoshida

103. Sofia Garcia

104. Mone Inami

105. Mary Lui

Among the notables outside the top 100 include U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis (No. 115) and Danielle Kang (No. 144), who could both use career-money-list exemptions next season.

As for those who will be competing for the $4 million first-place prize in the upcoming CME Group Tour Championship, the final spot in the field belongs to Carlota Ciganda. The Spaniard tied for 14th at The Annika to gain three spots to No. 60. She bumped Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou in the only in/out move.

55. Linnea Strom

56. Mi Hyang Lee

57. Ryann O’Toole

58. Leona Maguire

59. Hyo Joo Kim

60. Carlota Ciganda

——

61. Gaby Lopez

62. Stephanie Kyriacou

63. Auston Kim

64. Hinako Shibuno

65. Alexa Pano