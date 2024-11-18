LPGA cards for 2025, Tour Championship spots sealed at The Annika
The Annika was the final event for LPGA players to earn exempt status for next season and spots in this season’s finale.
The top 100 players on the Race to the CME Globe standings following this past week’s event earned their 2025 tour cards, with the top 80 gaining a higher priority ranking.
China’s WeiWei Zhang made the biggest leap at Pelican Golf Club, tying for second and vaulting from No. 106 to 82nd.
75. Paula Reto
76. Wei-Ling Hsu
77. Wichanee Meechai
78. Minami Katsu
79. Gemma Dryburgh
80. Kristen Gillman
——
81. Yu Jin Sung
82. WeiWei Zhang
83. Cheyenne Knight
84. Emily Kristine Pedersen
85. Lauren Hartlage
Along the ultimate cut line, two players moved in and two moved out. On the positive side were the aforementioned Zhang and Bianca Pagdanganan, who tied for 20th at The Annika to pick up nine spots and reach No. 92.
On the outside were Polly Mack and Yuri Yoshida, who both missed the cut.
95. Nicole Broch Estrup
96. Morgane Metraux
97. Savannah Grewal
98. Jiwon Jeon
99. Celine Borge
100. Caroline Inglis
——
101. Polly Mack
102. Yuri Yoshida
103. Sofia Garcia
104. Mone Inami
105. Mary Lui
Among the notables outside the top 100 include U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis (No. 115) and Danielle Kang (No. 144), who could both use career-money-list exemptions next season.
As for those who will be competing for the $4 million first-place prize in the upcoming CME Group Tour Championship, the final spot in the field belongs to Carlota Ciganda. The Spaniard tied for 14th at The Annika to gain three spots to No. 60. She bumped Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou in the only in/out move.
55. Linnea Strom
56. Mi Hyang Lee
57. Ryann O’Toole
58. Leona Maguire
59. Hyo Joo Kim
60. Carlota Ciganda
——
61. Gaby Lopez
62. Stephanie Kyriacou
63. Auston Kim
64. Hinako Shibuno
65. Alexa Pano