2025 Masters LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 3 Saturday
Follow our live blog for the third round of the 89th Masters Tournament
Masters is blown wide open: 'Someone has to blink'
Rex & Lav anticipate a thrilling weekend at Augusta in a Masters Tournament that was blown wide open on Friday, with stars like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and plenty more right in the thick of it.
It’s Moving Day at the Masters! Englishman Justin Rose leads the way after 36 holes with Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler among the notable chasers.
Fifty-three players made it to the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club, where a green jacket and golf immortality awaits Sunday evening.
MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD
Follow the action with our Day 3 live blog!
Updates
Tee times and groupings for the third round of the 89th Masters Tournament