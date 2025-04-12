2025 Masters LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 3 Saturday

It’s Moving Day at the Masters! Englishman Justin Rose leads the way after 36 holes with Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler among the notable chasers.

Fifty-three players made it to the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club, where a green jacket and golf immortality awaits Sunday evening.

MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD

Follow the action with our Day 3 live blog!