MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ncaa_logo_1920.jpg
NCAA golf: Conference championship schedule, results
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees
Boone on rainy night: ‘Probably the worst conditions we’ve ever experienced’
Benny Bloss Beta Motorcycles - SX-Detroit-Rd-6-21 cropped.jpg
Benny Bloss renews with Beta Motorcycles
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lcgoal1_250412.jpg
Mavididi nets Leicester’s equalizer v. Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250412.jpg
Pedro’s penalty puts Brighton ahead of Leicester
nbc_pl_debruyneintv_250412.jpg
De Bruyne focused on top 5 finish for Man City

2025 Masters LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 3 Saturday

Follow our live blog for the third round of the 89th Masters Tournament

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Masters is blown wide open: 'Someone has to blink'
April 11, 2025 08:28 PM
Rex & Lav anticipate a thrilling weekend at Augusta in a Masters Tournament that was blown wide open on Friday, with stars like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and plenty more right in the thick of it.

It’s Moving Day at the Masters! Englishman Justin Rose leads the way after 36 holes with Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler among the notable chasers.

Fifty-three players made it to the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club, where a green jacket and golf immortality awaits Sunday evening.

MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD

Follow the action with our Day 3 live blog!

Updates
Tee times, pairings and how to watch Rd. 3
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings for Saturday at Augusta National
Tee times and groupings for the third round of the 89th Masters Tournament