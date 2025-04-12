 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
The wait is almost over for suspended Panthers defenseman Ekblad, who is raring to return
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
Landeskog to play in second straight game with AHL’s Eagles as he mounts NHL comeback

Top Clips

nbc_sx_davies_250412.jpg
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown
nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
nbc_sx_breakkerintrv_250425.jpg
WWE’s Breakker drawn to physicality of Supercross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
The wait is almost over for suspended Panthers defenseman Ekblad, who is raring to return
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
Landeskog to play in second straight game with AHL’s Eagles as he mounts NHL comeback

Top Clips

nbc_sx_davies_250412.jpg
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown
nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
nbc_sx_breakkerintrv_250425.jpg
WWE’s Breakker drawn to physicality of Supercross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Masters 2025: Min Woo Lee assessed penalty stroke in third round

  
Published April 12, 2025 05:22 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Min Woo Lee was assessed a one-stroke penalty during the third round of the Masters when he caused his golf ball to move in the fairway on the 13th hole.

According to officials at Augusta National, Lee asked for assistance after his ball moved on the par-5 13th and it was determined his actions near the ball did cause it to move, which is a violation of Rule 9.4b.

Lee, who earned his first PGA Tour win a couple of weeks ago in Houston, made a bogey-6 on the hole with the penalty on his way to a third-round 77, leaving him tied for 49th.