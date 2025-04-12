Masters 2025: Min Woo Lee assessed penalty stroke in third round

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Min Woo Lee was assessed a one-stroke penalty during the third round of the Masters when he caused his golf ball to move in the fairway on the 13th hole.

According to officials at Augusta National, Lee asked for assistance after his ball moved on the par-5 13th and it was determined his actions near the ball did cause it to move, which is a violation of Rule 9.4b.

Statement from Tournament Headquarters:

On hole No. 13, Min Woo Lee asked for assistance after his ball moved on the fairway. It was determined his actions near the ball did cause it to move and one penalty stroke was added to his score under Rule 9.4b. — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2025

Lee, who earned his first PGA Tour win a couple of weeks ago in Houston, made a bogey-6 on the hole with the penalty on his way to a third-round 77, leaving him tied for 49th.