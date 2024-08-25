 Skip navigation
Ludvig Åberg gets nose bleed, drains 53-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

  
Published August 25, 2024 10:45 AM
Ludvig Åberg didn’t let some blood keep him from contending at the BMW Championship.

The Swede got a nose bleed from the Colorado altitude on Saturday at Castle Pines, but then drained a 53-footer for birdie at the first hole.

Åberg went on to shoot a 1-under 71 to finish at 10 under par, two shots off the 54-hole lead held by Keegan Bradley.