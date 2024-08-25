Ludvig Åberg gets nose bleed, drains 53-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
Published August 25, 2024 10:45 AM
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from Round 3 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Rock, Colorado.
Ludvig Åberg didn’t let some blood keep him from contending at the BMW Championship.
The Swede got a nose bleed from the Colorado altitude on Saturday at Castle Pines, but then drained a 53-footer for birdie at the first hole.
Laugh off the nosebleed, drain the putt 😂— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2024
Ludvig Åberg making battling altitude look easy. pic.twitter.com/lvfiKxkK6O
Åberg went on to shoot a 1-under 71 to finish at 10 under par, two shots off the 54-hole lead held by Keegan Bradley.