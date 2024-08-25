Ludvig Åberg gets nose bleed, drains 53-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

Ludvig Åberg didn’t let some blood keep him from contending at the BMW Championship.

The Swede got a nose bleed from the Colorado altitude on Saturday at Castle Pines, but then drained a 53-footer for birdie at the first hole.

Laugh off the nosebleed, drain the putt 😂



Ludvig Åberg making battling altitude look easy. pic.twitter.com/lvfiKxkK6O — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2024

Åberg went on to shoot a 1-under 71 to finish at 10 under par, two shots off the 54-hole lead held by Keegan Bradley.