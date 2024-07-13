Mac Hughes penalized after being second pro in as many weeks to be late to tee time

Mackenzie Hughes didn’t get off to the best of starts Saturday at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In fact, he was nearly disqualified.

Hughes arrived late for his 2:40 p.m. tee time, though within 5 minutes to avoid disqualification. The Canadian was instead penalized two shots, which were added to his opening-hole score, and after a double-bogey 6 at the par-4 first, Hughes played 3-under golf from there to post a 1-under 69 and move to 9 under through three rounds at the Renaissance Club.

While Hughes could be two shots better, he still would’ve been well back of leader Ludvig Åberg, who is 17 under, two clear of the field.

This is the second such penalty in as many weeks following Scott Vincent at last week’s Asian Tour International Series event in Morocco. Vincent was returning from the airport, where he had hoped to find his missing golf clubs.

