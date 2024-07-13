 Skip navigation
Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open: Final-round tee times at Renaissance Club
The Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Åberg leads Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre by two at Genesis Scottish Open
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Qualifying
Bubba Wallace calls $50,000 fine ‘probably the best thing that happened to me’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzgeraldintv_240713.jpg
Fitzgerald: ‘No other sport’ like golf
nbc_golf_scottishopenday3_240713.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_nas_cupqualspocono_240713(1).jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mac Hughes penalized after being second pro in as many weeks to be late to tee time

  
Published July 13, 2024 04:15 PM

Mackenzie Hughes didn’t get off to the best of starts Saturday at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In fact, he was nearly disqualified.

Hughes arrived late for his 2:40 p.m. tee time, though within 5 minutes to avoid disqualification. The Canadian was instead penalized two shots, which were added to his opening-hole score, and after a double-bogey 6 at the par-4 first, Hughes played 3-under golf from there to post a 1-under 69 and move to 9 under through three rounds at the Renaissance Club.

While Hughes could be two shots better, he still would’ve been well back of leader Ludvig Åberg, who is 17 under, two clear of the field.

This is the second such penalty in as many weeks following Scott Vincent at last week’s Asian Tour International Series event in Morocco. Vincent was returning from the airport, where he had hoped to find his missing golf clubs.