 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Minnesota women’s coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets two-year contract extension with raise
MLB: JUN 12 Yankees at Royals
Athletics at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart...
German teenager Engel’s historic run ends in straight-set loss to Auger-Aliassime

Top Clips

nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Minnesota women’s coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets two-year contract extension with raise
MLB: JUN 12 Yankees at Royals
Athletics at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13
Tennis: ATP Tour - Stuttgart...
German teenager Engel’s historic run ends in straight-set loss to Auger-Aliassime

Top Clips

nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam Burns sinks perfect final putt to shoot 65 Friday at U.S. Open

  
Published June 13, 2025 01:43 PM
Perez drills ace at Oakmont, chest bumps caddie
June 13, 2025 11:48 AM
Victor Perez cards a one on the sixth hole at Oakmont Country Club for his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour and celebrates with a chest bump with his caddie.

Sam Burns capped his second-round, 5-under 65 with a 22-foot par save on his final hole.

Burns ran into trouble off the tee at the par-4 ninth, his 18th, and took a penalty-stroke drop into the fairway. He played his third shot safely onto the green and then perfectly read a big-breaking left-to-righter.

Burns, who lost in a playoff at last week’s RBC Canadian Open, had five bogeys and a double in his opening 72. He carded only one square Friday, while adding six circles.

At 3 under par, Burns held the clubhouse lead as the afternoon wave was setting out at Oakmont Country Club.