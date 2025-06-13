Sam Burns sinks perfect final putt to shoot 65 Friday at U.S. Open

Sam Burns capped his second-round, 5-under 65 with a 22-foot par save on his final hole.

Burns ran into trouble off the tee at the par-4 ninth, his 18th, and took a penalty-stroke drop into the fairway. He played his third shot safely onto the green and then perfectly read a big-breaking left-to-righter.

Par putt perfection from Sam Burns as he closes out a spectacular second-round 65. 👏



Burns, who lost in a playoff at last week’s RBC Canadian Open, had five bogeys and a double in his opening 72. He carded only one square Friday, while adding six circles.

At 3 under par, Burns held the clubhouse lead as the afternoon wave was setting out at Oakmont Country Club.