Bryson DeChambeau’s one-of-a-kind irons go from conforming to contending

  
Published April 12, 2024 07:29 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – This is undisputedly an older, wiser version of Bryson DeChambeau. But there is also some of the mad scientist who wanted to reinvent the game in the 30-year-old, as evidenced by the one-of-a-kind set of irons he put in play at this week’s Masters.

DeChambeau’s 3D-printed irons include a bulge on the clubface that he said allows for less side spin on off-center shots. In a collaboration with Avoda Golf, DeChambeau said he’s been tinkering with the concept of bulge-faced clubs since 2020 but putting them in play at the year’s first major was a challenge.

DeChambeau, who followed his opening 65 with a 73 on Day 2 to remain a front-runner at Augusta National, said the irons were originally deemed non-conforming by the USGA last week.

“We didn’t really think it was going to be non-conforming but they were, just the groove edge was just too sharp,” DeChambeau said. “We found out literally [last] Thursday afternoon that they were non-conforming from the USGA. And then we worked on them all over the weekend and finally Tuesday morning we got them to where they were in a place where they were conforming and ready to go.”

DeChambeau has been particularly proficient with them this week, hitting 26 of 36 greens in regulation, which is second in the field behind only fellow co-leader Max Homa.

“I started practicing with them and felt comfortable with them Tuesday and Wednesday, had no issue,” he said. “But I had been practicing with them quite a while before that.”

The 11th-hour approval and DeChambeau’s fast start are encouraging, but there is one area of concern: “There is no backup set,” he acknowledged.