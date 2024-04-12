 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round One
2024 Masters Day 2 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Texas

Top Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsdraft_240412.jpg
Vikings ‘walking a tight rope’ for draft Round 1
nbc_pft_cousinstampering_240412.jpg
How Cousins tampering could affect Vikings draft
nbc_pft_qbsatdraft_240412.jpg
13 prospects scheduled to attend 2024 NFL Draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round One
2024 Masters Day 2 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Texas

Top Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsdraft_240412.jpg
Vikings ‘walking a tight rope’ for draft Round 1
nbc_pft_cousinstampering_240412.jpg
How Cousins tampering could affect Vikings draft
nbc_pft_qbsatdraft_240412.jpg
13 prospects scheduled to attend 2024 NFL Draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What is the Masters cut line and how is it determined?

  
Published April 12, 2024 08:58 AM

Like most professional golf events, there is a cut made to reduce the field after 36 holes of the Masters Tournament.

The Masters has a limited field, related to the number of invitations it offers, and this year’s tournament began with 89 players.

After two rounds, the top 50 players and ties will qualify for the final 36 holes at Augusta National Golf Club.

Starting in 2020, the tournament ended its 10-shot rule, in which players within 10 strokes of the 36-hole lead made the cut, regardless of position.

Prior to 2014, the Masters would cut to the top 44 players and ties (along with the 10-shot rule).