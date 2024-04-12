What is the Masters cut line and how is it determined?

Like most professional golf events, there is a cut made to reduce the field after 36 holes of the Masters Tournament.

The Masters has a limited field, related to the number of invitations it offers, and this year’s tournament began with 89 players.

After two rounds, the top 50 players and ties will qualify for the final 36 holes at Augusta National Golf Club.

Starting in 2020, the tournament ended its 10-shot rule, in which players within 10 strokes of the 36-hole lead made the cut, regardless of position.

Prior to 2014, the Masters would cut to the top 44 players and ties (along with the 10-shot rule).