Masters Tournament 2024: Pre-tournament press conference schedule includes Tiger Woods

The Masters Tournament released its pre-tournament press conference schedule, which includes five-time champion Tiger Woods.

Woods is slated to address the media at 11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, ahead of Rory McIlroy. LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka is also on the Tuesday list. Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will air all week, beginning Monday at 2 p.m. (click here for how to watch). Here’s a look at the full interview schedule (all times EDT):

Monday



2 p.m.: Brian Harman

2:30 p.m.: Jasper Stubbs, Santiago de la Fuente

3 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama

3:30 p.m.: Xander Schauffele

Tuesday



9:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland

10 a.m.: Jon Rahm

11 a.m.: Tiger Woods

12:30 p.m.: Rory McIlroy

1 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg

1:30 p.m.: Wyndham Clark

2:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth

3 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler

3:30 p.m.: Brooks Koepka

Wednesday

